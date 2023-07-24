John Lineker shares what he must watch out for against Kim Jae Woong

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker returns to action next week against someone he considers as a dangerous foe in South Korean Kim Jae Woong.

‘Hands of Stone’ will take on ‘The Fighting God’ in a bantamweight mixed martial arts clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The fight comes nearly six months since John Lineker was in action where he lost to fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title.

For his upcoming fight, the 33-year-old American Top Team standout said he kept his eye on Kim Jae Woong while preparing, taking note of every facet of his opponent’s game and what to watch out for.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“[Kim’s] game is boxing. He plays more in the long distance. He’s very versatile, he works well on takedown defenses, and he’s also a guy who kicks a lot.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, John Lineker seeks to bounce back and jump-start his redemption bid after losing in the duel for the ONE bantamweight world title.

Stripped of the championship belt after failing to make weight in his first title showdown against Andrade last October, which ended in a no contest, the former champion tried to get back to the top but was unsuccessful.

Andrade punished John Lineker with telling hits throughout the duration of their rematch, leaving the latter unable to continue after the fourth round, and ‘Wonder Boy’ the new bantamweight king.

It is something he is looking to move on from at ONE Fight Night 13, which is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Like his opponent, Kim Jae Woong is also out to claim a rebound win after losing in his previous outing.

The 30-year-old South Korean lost by unanimous decision to Shoko Sato of Japan back in January.