John Lineker begins march to reclaim bantamweight throne: “The focus is regaining the title”

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker is back on his campaign to regain his belt after losing it in earlier this year.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, 'Hands of Stone' will face South Korean marvel 'The Fighting God' Kim Jae-Woong. Needless to say. the Brazilian former world champion is eager to get back on the horse.

John Lineker posted about the fight on his Instagram page:

"I'm going for victory, the focus is regaining the title, I'm counting on everyone's support!! 👊🏻 👊🏻🔥. . #OneFightNight13"

One thing's for sure: John Lineker always come out hungrier after a loss. Nothing motivates 'Hands of Stone' more than the idea of getting back and correcting his mistakes. The last time he lost twice in a row is way back in 2009 when he was still a novice in his home country of Brazil.

Ever since debuting in 2019 in ONE Championship, John Lineker's been the bane of the entire bantamweight division's existence for years. Lineker remains one of the most vicious fighters on the planet despite losing his previous outing against Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight world title.

As for Kim, 'The Fighting God' was last seen inside the circle in a losing effort against Japanese standout Shoko Sato at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year. It seems the Korean slugger shares the same motivation as his Brazilian foe.

With both fighters eager to get back on the winning column with their crosshair still aimed at gold, this ONE bantamweight bout might very well steal the show. Both fighters don't shy away from wars on the feet and both have shown grit and toughness. This is going to be a good one, folks.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.