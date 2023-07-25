ONE Fight Night 13: Tawanchai committed to ‘new dream’ of becoming two-sport king

With one belt already wrapped around his shoulder, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has now set his sights on his next challenge.

After winning the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 161 by defeating Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September last year, the Thai continued his incredible run of form this year.

Returning at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February, the 24-year old prodigy defended his world championship for the first time, stopping Russia’s Jamal Yusupov with a devastating first-round finish in less than a minute.

Looking around for his next challenge, the champ is on the hunt for more gold under the ONE Championship banner. Returning at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This time around, it won’t be in the Muay Thai ruleset, though.

Aiming to chase down a shot at becoming a two-sport world champion inside the circle, Tawanchai has got his sights on the featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Set to be defended by Chingiz Allazov in the night's main event, Tawanchai will look to make a statement and prove that is worthy of a shot at the kickboxing title in what would be one of the biggest striking match-ups of the year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his plans going forward and what is currently motivating him:

“I want to try new things, and I have a new dream of being a kickboxing world champion as well as a Muay Thai world champion.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership next Friday, August 4.