‘Buchecha’ seeks to prove he is a complete MMA fighter by beating ‘Reug Reug’

Undefeated ONE heavyweight contender Marcus Almeida wants to shrug off his tag as a “Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist” and be known as a complete martial artist.

The 33-year-old, who goes by ‘Buchecha’, plans to showcase his entire arsenal at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, against a seemingly immovable object in Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of this pivotal heavyweight clash on August 4, ‘Buchecha’ said an opportunity to beat a beastly fighter like ‘Reug Reug’ should prove that he’s not a one-trick pony by any means.

The 17-time BJJ world champion shared:

“My weapon for this fight, as in all other fights, is that I like to get in the cage and show that I’m not just a jiu-jitsu fighter, but an MMA fighter. So, I’ll be prepared for 15 minutes of fighting if necessary.”

In retrospect, ‘Buchecha’ has not entirely relied on his BJJ mastery throughout his unblemished 4-0 MMA start in ONE Championship.

The American Top Team standout has displayed an impressive kickboxing style on the feet, which he mixes well with a remarkable wrestling base.

Then again, the grappling icon is miles ahead of everybody when it comes to understanding the intricacies of the ground game. It’s practically game over once ‘Buchecha’ grabs a hold of a limb, evidenced when he forced hulking goliaths like Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, and Kiril Grishenko to yield in submission.

Kane, however, has never been finished in his MMA career so far and has also put away several menacing opponents in his 4-1 start. The Senegalese wrestler is as tough as they come and should give ‘Buchecha’ the biggest challenge of his promising career.

ONE Fight Night 13 will emanate from ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. This entire event is available free of charge for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in North America.