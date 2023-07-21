BJJ legend 'Buchecha’ says he’ll use “American wrestling” against ‘Reug Reug’

ONE heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is wary of Oumar Kane’s feared Senegalese wrestling background ahead of their mammoth clash at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video next month.

While the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has no problem dealing with Kane if the fight hits the ground, he also won’t let his hulking opponent bully him around with his physicality.

In an appearance on Renato Moicano’s Money Moicano podcast, ‘Buchecha’ said he’s been working on his own style of wrestling to counter the physical specimen who goes by ‘Reug Reug’.

The 33-year-old undefeated fighter said:

“It's gonna be Brazilian jiu-jitsu against Senegal wrestling. He's a wrestler. So he's dangerous. I train wrestling with one of the best ever, Steve Mocco. So I trust my American wrestling. Because I train with an American coach and I'm training American wrestling.”

Watch the full interview below:

‘Buchecha’ has called America his adoptive home, putting down roots in Florida and honing his craft at the famed American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek.

The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native is surrounded by killers on a daily basis and has no shortage of high-level wrestlers at his disposal.

ONE fans have witnessed ‘Buchecha’s “American-style” wrestling in his marvelous 4-0 start in the Singapore-based promotion. He was able to dictate wherever the fight goes with his underrated striking and fearsome double-leg takedowns.

It’s practically game over once ‘Buchecha’ gets a hold of a limb, considering he has every submission imaginable in his arsenal.

On the other hand, ‘Reug Reug’ has pretty much rag-dolled every opponent he has faced so far and we’ll soon see if he can become the first fighter to best ‘Buchecha’.

ONE Fight Night 13 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on August 4. It will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.