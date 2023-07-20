‘Buchecha’ explains why MMA is “a different world” compared to jiu-jitsu

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus Almeida admits feeling like a white belt all over again since focusing his attention on mixed martial arts.

The grappling legend, known worldwide as ‘Buchecha’, has learned firsthand just how different the two combat sports disciplines are.

After his decorated career in “The Gentle Art” where he accomplished everything there is at the highest level, ‘Buchecha’ wanted to expand his horizons and start fresh.

Speaking with his fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano on the Money Moicano Podcast, the 33-year-old admitted people expected him to excel in MMA right away given the massive heights he reached in BJJ.

However, ‘Buchecha’ learned firsthand that nothing is guaranteed, even for a legendary figure such as himself.

“It's different. A lot of people think that when they go in MMA, they can go in there, double leg and submit their opponent,” the American Kickboxing Academy affiliate said.

“That's the goal, of course, for every jiu-jitsu fighter but to go there and get or execute what you're planning to, it's a different world.”

Here’s the full interview:

As ‘Buchecha’ can attest to by now, grappling in MMA is completely dissimilar to the grappling-exclusive competitions he’s used to in the past.

The biggest factor, of course, is you can get punched -- or under ONE rules, kneed in the face -- while you chase submission holds.

However, being the icon that he truly is, ‘Buchecha’ came prepared and made a seamless transition to MMA.

In four matches under the ONE banner, the Sao Paolo, Brazil native remains undefeated, with all four of his opponents not even making it to the second round.

His striking has also come along nicely, which made his feared jiu-jitsu game deadlier than ever.

It won’t be long before ‘Buchecha’ enters the ring for his fifth career MMA bout against the bruising Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video.

The entire event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on August 4 and will air free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.