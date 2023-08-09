WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s signature teep kick sends Thai legends Rodtang, Sam-A flying

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is undeniably one of the most dangerous kickers in the world today. His tall and lanky physique plays well with his ferocious arsenal of piston-like strikes that can either send you flying halfway across the ring or just flat-out knock you out.

One of these powerful strikes is his patented front kick (also called teep kick) which has caused serious mayhem inside the ring.

ONE Championship posted a video highlights of Jonathan Haggerty's teep kick-devastation in competition:

""The General" and his artillery 😈 What's your favorite kick? 🦶 @jhaggerty_"

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a man not easily moved as his tank-like toughness earned him the nickname 'The Iron Man'. The way he and former ONE flyweight and strawweight Muay Thai world champion Sam-A shot back towards the ropes is a testament to how hard 'The General' hits with those teep kicks.

Speaking of hard strikes, 'The General' made history by becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by landing a right hand shot heard around the world. At ONE Fight Night 9 last April, Jonathan Haggerty silenced the hometown crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium by knocking out the seemingly unkillable Nong-O Hama.

Haggerty's violent takeover of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai weight class is a triumphant return to gold after losing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title a few years back.

At the moment, Jonathan Haggerty is preparing to ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade in a superfight between world champions of different combat sports. The two striking superstars will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

Andrade, aside from being one of the hardest-hitting MMA world champions in ONE, also has a strong background in Muay Thai and kickboxing, compiling an impressive 40-3 pro record. This potential clash of modern-day titans will surely make headlines.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.