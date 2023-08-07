LOOK: Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty cooking up potential super fight

It's looking like a superfight between ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty is getting closer to reality.

In a recent series of Instagram posts, both 'Wonder Boy' and 'The General' expressed their desire to face each other in a potential world title superfight.

Fabricio Andrade threw down the gauntlet and called out Haggerty on Instagram:

"You said you want this fight, now sign the contract! I am waiting for you @jhaggerty_"

Haggerty, never to be out-trash-talked, promtly responded:

"I’m coming to make history again 🤴🏼 Make sure you are ready @fabricioandrade1 @onechampionship #AndNew #2x #2sportWorldChampion"

It is not quite determined yet if the two bantamweight world champions will fight in either Muay Thai or MMA, but a clash between Andrade and Haggerty will certainly be one for the books.

Fabricio Andrade, before dominating in MMA, was a highly decorated kickboxer. The Brazilian striker started out his martial arts journey as a Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer in his home country, and put together a solid pro record of 40-3.

This is perhaps what motivates his desire to cross over to either ONE Muay Thai and/or kickboxing to become the first-ever three-sport world champion. In fact, right after winning the ONE bantamweight strap from his rival John Lineker months ago, Andrade took to Instagram to reveal his bantamweight hit list:

"this is my division! I am the only one who can do MMA, kickboxing and muaythai at the same time. Let’s see who the fans want to see getting knock out next ?! @onechampionship"

One of the men on the list, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, is one of the most experienced fighters in the promotion, with a staggering record of 358-56-1.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, his just came off one of the biggest upsets in Muay Thai history when he sent the seemingly untouchable Nong-O Hama to the shadow realm at ONE Fight Night 9. By doing so, 'The General' has become one a ONE world champion in two different weight classes.

Lastly, the Filipino striking specialist Stephen Loman has been chomping at the bit to get a piece of Fabricio Andrade for months now. Boasting a 17-2 pro record, 'The Sniper' is on an impressive 11-fight winning streak. His latest victim was former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes, whom he beat via unanimous decision at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year.