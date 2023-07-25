WATCH: Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade demonstrates tricky leg sweep technique

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is primed to rule over his division for a very long time. Before he started dominating in MMA, however, 'Wonder Boy' was a highly decorated kickboxer. Fabricio Andrade started out his fighting career as a Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer and put together a pro record of 40-3.

If you want to see an example of Fabricio Andrade's perfect technical grasp of Muay Thai, watch this recently-posted training video by ONE Championship on Instagram:

"Y'all gotta be trippin' 😂 Know any other slick sweeps? 🤔 @fabricioandrade1"

That slick kick-to-sweep move reminds us of the technical trickster and Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai. Muay Thai is more than just brute force and blinding speed. It's one of the most cerebral sports and it requires a lot of finesse and technical savvy to be effective. What we just saw was Andrade showing us that he has the technical know-how to be just as competitive in Muay Thai or kickboxing as he is in MMA.

Speaking of which, the 145-pound world champion has expressed in the past that he plans to "clean out" his division. By clean out, he meant fighting every single champion at bantamweight signed to ONE Championship, regardless of sport.

This means he has ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus in his sights.

'Wonder Boy' posted about his intentions of conquering his division on Instagram a few months back:

"This is my division! I am the only one who can do MMA, kickboxing and muaythai at the same time. Let’s see who the fans want to see getting knock out next ?! @onechampionship"

There is still his looming challenger in MMA, Filipino powerhouse Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman, waiting in the wings, however.

Regardless of who the Brazilian world champion decides to fight next, it's quite something t to see a ONE world champion simultaneously hold a belt in three different sports. This has never been done before. If anyone can pull it off, based on the video posted by ONE Championship alone, it's Fabricio Andrade.