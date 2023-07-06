WATCH: Fabricio Andrade shows off intense focus and precision in 'tennis ball' drill

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade doesn't seem to like taking days off.

His social media is riddled with training videos nearly every day and almost always he's doing something we can never do. It's what makes 'Wonder Boy' such a wonder to watch.

In his latest Instagram video, Fabricio Andrade was seen doing some focus drills using a tennis ball:

"Enjoying my sunny day 😎 #wonderboy #batamweightking 👑"

Power is nothing without precision in timing. After all, you need to connect in order to knock someone out. Adrade doesn't only have power, but precision and timing as well. He used these tools tremendously when he defeated John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight world title at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

It was a clinical dismantling of a highly dangerous fighter. Right from the get-go, Lineker came out firing on all cylinders looking to put Fabricio Andrade away. ‘Wonder Boy’, having studied his opponent for months, masterfully avoided any serious danger.

Two minutes into the opening round, Andrade found his range and uncorked a massive right hand that wobbled Lineker and sent him into survival mode. He was, however, saved by the bell.

In the second round, Lineker tried to bounce back by going on the offensive once again. ‘Hands of Stone’ couldn't quite put his hands on 'Wonder boy', however, as Andrade used his jab to keep the former at bay.

Though clearly out for blood and still very much in the fight, Lineker struggled to connect as much as Andrade, who peppered him with distance strikes throughout rounds two and three.

The turning point came in round four, when Fabricio Andrade increased the pressure and unleashed a series of strikes that busted Lineker wide open. In survival mode once more, 'Hands of Stone' was once again saved by the bell.

Lineker refused to get up from the stool to answer the fifth round, immediately ending the bout and declaring Andrade the new ONE bantamweight king.

