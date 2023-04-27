Fabricio Andrade plans to clean out entire bantamweight division

Newly-crowned ONE bantamweight world champion 'Wonderboy' Fabricio Andrade is on a mission to clean out ONE's 145-pound division. And by "clean out" he means beating every single world champion of the division across different sports.

At the moment, the Brazilian KO artist has three men on his hit list: No.2-ranked bantamweight Stephen Loman, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Andrade posted about his targets on his Instagram account:

"This is my division! I am the only one who can do MMA, kickboxing and muaythai at the same time. Let’s see who the fans want to see getting knock out next ?! @onechampionship"

Fabricio Andrade started out his career as a Muay Thai kickboxer and amassed a pro record of 40-3. If he decides to jump into either Muay Thai or kickboxing in ONE Championship, he won't have hard time settling in.

Petchtanong is one of the most experienced fighters on ONE Championship's roster, with a record of 358-56-1. His most recent outing was when he beat Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 163 to win the ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt.

Jonathan Haggerty, on the other hand, just came off one of the biggest upsets in Muay Thai history when he knocked out the seemingly untouchable Nong-O Hamat at ONE Fight Night 9 last weekend. By doing so, 'The General' has become one of the few ONE fighters to win world titles in two weight classes.

If Fabricio Andrade decides to handle his business in MMA first, however, Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman will be waiting for him. Boasting an impressive 17-2 pro record, 'The Sniper' is on a 11-fight winning streak. His latest victim is former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes, whom he beat via unanimous decision.

Regardless of who 'Wonderboy' decides to fight next, it's an interesting prospect to see a ONE Championship MMA world champion simultaneously hold a belt in either ONE kickboxing or ONE Muay Thai. This has never happened before. If anyone can pull it off, however, it's Fabricio Andrade.

