WATCH: How Jonathan Haggerty perfected his devastating switch front kick

Newly-crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is one of the most lethal kickers in the world today. His lengthy physique plays well with his ferocious arsenal of strikes that can either send you launching halfway across the ring or just flat-out shut your lights off. One of these strikes is his signature front kick that has devastated even world champions inside the ring.

ONE Championship posted about Jonathan Haggerty's switch front kick on Instagram:

"What you know 'bout PRACTICE? 😤 When do you want to see the bantamweight Muay Thai king defend his throne for the first time? @jhaggerty_"

No wonder Haggerty's front kicks are so lethal and accurate. Moving targets are always harder to hit. Let alone with your kicks. The way he hit those tennis balls with his foot is something not even elite athletes can pull off easily. Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a man not easily moved inside the ring. The way the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion shot back towards the ropes is testament how hard Jonathan Haggerty's teeps kicks can be.

Speaking of hard shots, 'The General' became a ONE world champion in a second weight class. He did so by landing a right hand heard around the world. At ONE Fight Night 9 last April, the fighting Brit silenced a hometown crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With a swift right hand, Jonathan Haggerty snatched the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title by knocking out the seemingly unkillable Nong-O Hama.

Haggerty's violent takeover of a new weight class is a triumphant return to the top of the mountain after losing the promotion's flyweight Muay Thai world title a few years back.

There's a lot of talk on what Haggerty will do next. There is, of course, a possible immediate rematch with Nong-O, who more than deserves a shot at redemption after dominating the division for years. There's even a possibility of 'The General' trying his hand on either MMA or mixed-rules bouts. Or even a bid for a third world title in a third weight class.

Regardless of where he decides to go at this point of his career, we can be certain that Jonathan Haggerty will have the world watching.

Poll : 0 votes