“Fight news pending” - Jonathan Haggerty teases imminent return to action

Newly-crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world last April at ONE Fight Night 9 when he knocked out Nong-O Hama for the belt.

'The General' silenced the hometown crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, by stopping the seemingly untouchable Nong-O. It was Haggerty's second ONE world title in as many weight classes, making him a rarity in the promotion's hall of world champions.

There's a lot of chatter on where Haggerty will go from here. There is, of course, the possibility of an immediate rematch with Nong-O, who more than deserved a shot at the belt he lost. There's even a possibility of transitioning to MMA.

Regardless of where he takes his career in the near future we can be sure that Jonathan Haggerty will have a lot of eyes looking at what he does next.

'The General' posted a teaser on his Instagram:

"Back in the @onechampionship ring soon 👀🤴🏼 #AndStill #AndNew"

Those two hashtags say a lot. #AndStill and #AndNew may very well signal a champion vs. champion match for the English native's next fight. Currently, there are two Muay Thai world champions on either side of Haggerty's weight classes: Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Rodtang was the man who took the ONE flyweight world title from Haggerty in 2019 and defended it the following year. 'The Iron Man' has not lost a single fight in ONE Muay Thai since. A third bout between the two world champions will surely be a treat to watch.

Jonathan Haggerty also teased a possible bout with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, in perhaps a bid to become a three-division world champion. This will be a very interesting match-up.

Regardless of who he faces next amongst the three options presented here, it seems Jonathan Haggerty is becoming a hunter of Thai world champions in ONE. Akin to how Kazushi Sakuraba was the "Gracie Hunter" in MMA or Manny Pacquiao was the "Mexicutioner" in boxing.

Stay tuned to find out.

