Jonathan Haggerty targets Tawanchai for third world title

Jonathan Haggerty’s crusade in ONE Championship’s Muay Thai landscape isn’t about to end any time soon.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has set his sights on a third world title and called out Tawanchai PK Saenchai for what should be a titanic clash of Muay Thai masters.

Haggerty posted his callout on his Instagram Stories.

“I want a 3rd @onechampionship belt. @tawanchay_pk let’s go 😤”

‘The General’ then listed flyweight and bantamweight as the divisions he once and currently rules over.

Haggerty, who’s considered one of the best Muay Thai artists to ever come out of England, first became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he beat the iconic Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

Though he’s since relinquished the world title to current holder Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Haggerty remained one of the top stars in ONE Championship. After a string of three straight wins, Haggerty challenged Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Despite the capacity crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium cheering against him, Haggerty put on arguably the best fight of his life, knocking out Nong-O for the gold in the opening round.

Tawanchai, however, could be a massive test for Haggerty.

Although Tawanchai has yet to reach the legendary status that Sam-A and Nong-O already possess, the 24-year-old is steadily on his way to achieving the same mythos of those who came before him.

Tawanchai owns a professional record of 129-31-2 and is 5-1 in ONE Championship.

The 5-foot-11 striker captured the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in an intense five-round scrap against Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022. He then retained the gold when he stopped Jamal Yusupov with a sickening leg kick this past February.

