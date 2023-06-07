Jonathan Haggerty wants to see who his next foe will be

Fans provided their opinions on who Jonathan Haggerty should fight next.

On April 21, Haggerty challenged for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and proceeded to utterly shock the world against then-bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

In one of the greatest upsets in combat sports history, ‘The General’ knocked out Nong-O in the first round of their match at ONE Fight Night 9. Less than two months later, Haggerty is ready for his first ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense. He recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption:

“Who’s next @onechampionship 🤴🏼😈🔪I’m ready.”

Fans filled the comment section of Jonathan Haggerty’s post with recommendations, including some saying:

“DJ crossover?”

Instagram comment

“@rodtang_jimungnon we need it let’s goooooooo Rodtang is Ana amazing fighter we need to see this again”

Instagram comment

“@rodtang_jimungnon should fight a fighter in the rankings first it’s got to be @liambadco in the Uk at a sold out @theo2london arena”

Instagram comment

“I'd like to see Nong-O 2 but that's if he's ready and recovered”

Instagram comment

“Champ vs champ is the only answer at this point. Fabricio or Petchtanong. Hitman and Nong-O needs to recover”

Instagram comment

There are several options for Jonathan Haggerty’s next opponent, but the most likely are Nong-O Hama, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, or Liam Harrison. Each option has positives and negatives, so it’ll be intriguing to see who ONE Championship offers Haggerty.

Nong-O had a world title run worth an immediate rematch, but Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout win was pure domination. Secondly, Rodtang holds two wins over ‘The General’ at flyweight. With that said, the new bantamweight Muay Thai world champion seems to be a different beast in his new weight class.

Last but not least, Harrison would be a phenomenal stylistic matchup, but he’s coming off a knee injury he suffered in his bout against Nong-O.

Poll : 0 votes