Liam Harrison on Jonathan Haggerty beef: “He’s never really shown me any respect at all”

Liam Harrison has got his sights set on a massive fight and another shot to claim the ONE bantamweight world title.

Still on the sidelines after sustaining multiple injuries to his leg during his fight with Nong-O Hama last year, ‘The Hitman’ watched closely as his last opponent prepared for the next defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Facing off against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9, Nong-O was expected to produce another striking clinic to dethrone the Londoner. However, the Brit had other plans and shocked the world by dethroning the dominant champion with a first-round knockout.

Immediately after the fight, speculation started around an all-British clash for the bantamweight title – a rumor that could go on to be a fight for the ages, especially for fans in the United Kingdom.

Though there are other challengers waiting in line, the thought of having a Liam Harrison-Haggerty battle is a dream matchup for fight fans.

Whilst he hopes to bring ONE Championship to the UK for the very first time with such a big fight, this one means more than records to Liam Harrison.

Instead, the veteran striker wants Haggerty to have more respect for him, after 'The General' said that Harrison was one of the easiest fights in the division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam responded, detailing where this tension between the two men comes from:

“He’s never really shown me any respect at all, and I think that was a pretty disrespectful comment.”

Haggerty versus Harrison would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated matchups. More interestingly, both competitors seem down and pumped to agree to this all-Brit clash once Harrison fully recovers from his injuries.

Poll : 0 votes