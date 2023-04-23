Jonathan Haggerty admits he felt Nong-O’s power and had a sense of urgency

Newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world last Friday night, April 21, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, where he absolutely obliterated Thai legend Nong-O Hama in just one round.

The 26-year-old from the United Kingdom made it look easy against a previously unbeaten opponent in ONE Championship. But Haggerty was quick to admit that there was a clear and present danger, standing in front of the hometown Thai hero.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview inside the ONE Championship ring, Haggerty recalled the moment he ran into some trouble against Nong-O in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9.

‘The General’ said:

“I'll be honest. He got me with one leg kick and it went a bit numb, so I thought I got to take him out. I'm not waiting about, no overtime in this place, I'm out of here.”

Haggerty stormed out of the gates from the opening bell looking to take the fight to Nong-O. Behind blistering boxing combinations, ‘The General’ kept the Thai fighter timid in the first few minutes of the contest.

Nong-O, known for his fast and powerful kicks, landed a few shins on Haggerty’s leg, in an attempt to hamper the Englishman’s mobility. It’s safe to say that they had an effect on ‘The General’, because Haggerty quickly realized he wanted no part of it.

Haggerty went on to blitz Nong-O with a furious attack, from which the hometown hero could not recover. The result was a shocking first-round knockout victory in favor of Haggerty, who was crowned the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

