Jonathan Haggerty on his chances against Nong-O: “One shot, one kill”

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty will face one of the toughest challenges in his combat sports career.

In the main event on April 21 live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Haggerty will face the dominant Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Everyone knows that 'The General' provides some very exciting fresh blood in the bantamweight division. As a former world champion at the weight class below, ‘The General’ picked up his first win at his new weight class last time out at ONE on Prime Video 4.

After defeating Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin via a majority decision, he now has the challenge of attempting to stop the world champion’s undefeated run of ten consecutive wins inside the Circle.

As one of the most dominant world champions that combat sports has ever seen, Haggerty comes into his world championship opportunity as a big underdog but this doesn’t faze him one bit.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Jonathan Haggerty referenced his title-winning performance at flyweight as a reason to never count him out:

“I mean everyone said that when I fought against Sam-A, and I went in there and I absolutely scored Sam-A. I mean everyone could think what they want to think, but at the end of the day, I have trust in my coaches. I have trust in my training, one hundred percent, and as long as I turn up a hundred percent, I don’t see why I cannnot beat Nong-O.”

He added:

“We’ve got four-ounce gloves like I said before. One shot, one kill. One shot lands, I could put him to sleep.”

Watch the full interview below:

Haggerty will face Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

