Jonathan Haggerty thanks ONE Championship, supporters for career-defining win

Jonathan Haggerty pulled off the biggest win of his career to date and he was thankful to everyone that made it happen.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 9, ‘The General’ shocked the world by defeating Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Winning the belt against a legend such as Nong-O is impressive enough, but Haggerty made it even more impressive by knocking out the Thai superstar in the first round of their encounter.

The finish was so good that he even earned himself not just one, but two performance bonuses amounting to a total of US$100,000. After learning about his bonus, Jonathan Haggerty took the opportunity to thank the people behind his win.

He addressed the crowd while in the middle of the ring, saying:

"Thank you so much, the whole team at ONE, thank you Chatri, and everyone behind this. I appreciate you guys, without you guys, there's no Jonathan Haggery, so thank you guys."

Jonathan Haggerty also thanked the people watching back home and credited his coach, Christian Knowles. The 26-year-old said:

"I just want to thank everyone back at home, my mum, I'm an uncle now, so I'm buzzing. Everyone back at home, and all my sponsors, so much to thank. I'd like to thank the UK fans who came out here as well. Wow. Thank you so much. And the man behind us all, Christian Knowles. Wow. We gel together so well and this is the magic that we worked with."

Haggerty’s knockout win ended Nong-O’s streak of 10 wins in ONE Championship, which included five straight stoppages. The British striker will certainly have a massive target on his back following his monumental win.

