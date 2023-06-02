Look back at some of the highlights of the first meeting between Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty

ONE Championship shared throwback highlights from the first fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty.

Rodtang and Haggerty have become two of the most recognizable superstars in ONE. Throughout their legendary promotional tenures, the Muay Thai warriors have fought twice, with ‘The Iron Man’ emerging victorious both times.

In August 2019, Rodtang and ‘The General’ fought for the first time. After a five-round war, ‘The Iron Man’ dethroned Haggerty for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship. ONE recently posted some highlights of the action-packed fight on Instagram with the caption saying:

“The first fight between Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty was INSANE 🔥💥😤 Does anybody want to see a trilogy? @rodtang_jimungnon @jhaggerty_”

Rodtang last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares with a highlight-reel knockout at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion continued his unbelievable Muay Thai run in ONE Championship by extending his record to 12-0.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty created history in his last fight. ‘The General’ captured his second world title in ONE Championship and dethroned Nong-O Hama with a shocking first-round knockout. Haggerty now looks to build on the massive upset by defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against whoever is next.

Jonathan Haggerty has several options for his next opponent. ONE Championship might match up Haggerty with Liam Harrison, who is returning from injury later this year. There is also a chance that Rodtang moves up to bantamweight and purses a trilogy bout against ‘The General.’

Although ‘The Iron Man’ holds two wins over Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion seems to be a different beast at his new weight class.

