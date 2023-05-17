Liam Harrison picks on "disrespectful" Haggerty: “I’ve knocked out more top-level fighters than he’s even had fights”

ONE Championship veteran ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison can’t help but ponder on a potential matchup with fellow Englishman and newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty won the belt in April with a first-round knockout over the legendary Nong-O Hama, and almost immediately, talks of a potential showdown with Harrison in the United Kingdom were ignited.

Obviously, this potential matchup would be absolutely massive for the UK. Both Harrison and Haggerty began to spit lines at each other through the media, and the banter has certainly picked up.

Harrison, in particular, did not like Haggerty saying he was “the easiest fight in the division.”

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison responded to Haggerty’s comments with a sharp-tongued counter.

‘Hitman’ said:

“He’s never really shown me any respect at all, and I think that was a pretty disrespectful comment that he said there, especially after what I’ve done. I’ve knocked out more top-level fighters than he’s even had fights.”

Harrison is chomping at the bit to face Haggerty and claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for himself. However, the 37-year-old veteran is still recovering from knee surgery he had earlier this year to address a lingering injury he suffered from his own encounter with Nong-O last year.

Once Liam Harrison has fully recovered, there are a plethora of big matchups waiting for him, not the least of which is the one against Haggerty. Undoubtedly, fans eagerly await news of this blockbuster showdown.

