Liam Harrison hopes the ‘stars align’ on scintillating world title date versus Jonathan Haggerty

English striking superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is looking at a potential super-fight against countryman ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, who is the newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Harrison has been out of action since injuring his knee against legendary Thai fighter and former king Nong-O Hama last year. The 37-year-old veteran has since had surgery on the knee, and has been in rehabilitation for the past few months.

Meanwhile, Haggerty rose to prominence in his absence. Most recently, 'The General' shocked the world when he destroyed Nong-O to capture ONE Championship gold in Bangkok.

This has undoubtedly set the stage for a future showdown between Harrison and Haggerty in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison says he has discussed the potential matchup with ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I spoke to Chatri about it yesterday, he was excited about it. So yeah it’s, fingers crossed everything, the stars align and we can make that fight happen.”

An all-English affair between Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty is definitely an enticing proposition. Also, with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line, the stakes are no doubt at their highest.

Harrison is also excited at it potentially being the most historic combat sports event in United Kingdom’s history. ‘Hitman’ added:

“I don’t really mind what stadium it would be, just to be part of something like that, the first one there to [compete in the] main event against Jonathan for the title.”

Liam Harrison believes he will be ready to go in just a few months time.

