ONE Championship working on best matchups involving Rodtang, Haggerty, Nong-O, Harrison

ONE Championship has an insane pool of talent and its matchmakers are now trying to solve a welcome problem.

Not only are there world titles to be put on the line, but there are also deep storylines that could be decided inside the Circle.

During the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said he and his team will have to work out the best possible matches involving four of the promotion’s top strikers.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is now a marked man in the promotion with three fighters wanting to take the belt away from him.

Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama, former world title challenger Liam Harrison, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon all want to challenge Haggerty for the gold.

While those four names can certainly sell out a show, it’s now up to ONE Championship officials to set up the matches.

Sityodtong said:

“I haven’t thought that far. I know everybody wants to fight [Jonathan] Haggerty. Nong-O wants to fight Haggerty, Liam [Harrison] wants to fight Haggerty, and now Rodtang wants to fight Haggerty. I need to sit down with my team and figure out what’s best.”

He added:

“All those are incredible fights, so I don’t think it has to be either/or. I think we can do all of those fights, it’s just going to be a series of fights. But obviously, I don’t know who’s going to be first.”

Rodtang recently defended the ONE flyweight world title against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado, and he immediately challenged his old rival Haggerty for a chance at the bantamweight Muay Thai gold.

Nong-O, meanwhile, could get a rematch against ‘The General’ in an attempt to reclaim the world title that he held from 2019 to 2023.

Harrison, meanwhile, could face Haggerty in a potential ONE Championship card in the fighters' homeland of the United Kingdom.

Whatever the case may be, putting those four fighters in a single event will result in a crazy stacked card.

