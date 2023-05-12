Chatri Sityodtong marvels at Rodtang’s tremendous pull on the U.S. audience

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong knew that the stars at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video were fully capable of blowing the roof off the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

What he didn’t expect though was the sheer magnitude of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s grip on the sold-out crowd that packed the Denver arena.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had the live American audience going nuts with every move he made during his world title match against Edgar Tabares in the night’s co-main event.

It was complete pandemonium the moment Rodtang knocked Tabares out with a cracking lead elbow in the second round of their bout.

In the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Chatri Sityodtong marveled at how Rodtang captivated the live audience in the Thai megastar’s first match on US soil.

“There are a few stars that we have on our roster, but Rodtang is definitely, I think he’s going to be, and he already is [a huge star]. If you look at his fan base, I think he has two and a half million followers and half of them are from America. He doesn’t even speak the language. It’s because he has the charisma.”

Rodtang had such a commanding presence in the crowd that the fans were still shouting his name during his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson.

With his magnetic pull on the American audience, it won’t be a surprise to see Rodtang on the card once more when ONE Championship decides to stage another event in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on replay for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes