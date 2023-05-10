Edgar Tabares wants to reach Rodtang and Superlek’s level before they retire

Edgar Tabares isn't one to sulk following a disappointing loss.

The Mexican star walked into the den of wolves when he made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this past weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Edgar Tabares fell short in his difficult quest of dethroning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

Despite the loss, Tabares looked at the setback as a moment of reflection and even took inspiration from Rodtang and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Edgar Tabares posted on Instagram a picture of himself together with Rodtang and Superlek, and vowed to get to the same level as the Thai megastars in the future.

“I'm mature enough and aware that I still lack to live up to these two. But I promise to be there before they retire 🔥.”

The 29-year-old knew he had quite a test in his first match in ONE Championship, but that never stopped him from going into an all-out offensive against Rodtang.

Tabares was ferocious in his roundhouse kicks and even tagged Rodtang with a couple of spinning back elbows in the opening round.

Rodtang, though, turned up the aggression in the second round and decided to put an end to the match.

After Tabares spun for another elbow, Rodtang launched a perfectly timed elbow of his own that instantly dropped Tabares.

Sensing that Tabares was out of it, referee Olivier Coste called a stop to the contest at 1:34 into the second round.

