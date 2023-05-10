Look back at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s one-hit KO win over Edgar Tabares

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon successfully solidified his status as the most popular Muay Thai fighter in the world at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last May 5th. In front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, 'The Iron Man' made the most of his US debut by dispatching Mexico's Edgar Tabares inside two rounds.

Rodtang formally introduced himself to the broader consciousness when he pushed MMA legend and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson to the limit at ONE X last year. This time, he blasted through the US viewing public by taking part in ONE's first-ever on-ground live show on US soil.

He did so by absolutely dismantling the very game Tabares with a picture-perfect clinch elbow that ended the fight instantly. ONE Championship posted the entire bout on YouTube for your viewing pleasure:

'The Iron Man’ took his precious time walking to the Circle, soaking in the energy from the crowd as he did his trademark dance. The opening round saw the two warriors studying each other and formulating a plan of attack. In the second, Rodtang decided it's go time as he began to pour on his signature pressure, showing no respect for the power of his Mexican foe.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon continued to land upstairs and Tabares continued with his kicks. 'The Iron Man' eventually started catching Tabares' kicks and answered them with hard shots to the head. Rodtang once again caught a kick which prompted Tabares to be creative and throw a spinning elbow. The world champ, however, easily blocked the shot.

With his opponent's back momentarily turned away, Rodtang surprised Tabares with a nifty elbow strike that dropped him for the count. Unable to beat the 10-count, Tabares lay on the ground dejected as referee Olivier Coste called a stop to the contest.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was declared the winner via technical knockout a 1:34 of Round 2. The victory also earned the world champion a $100,000 double-bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Following the match, the Thai superstar revealed his intentions of facing the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty. Rodtang Jitmuangnon has two wins over 'The General' and is eager to get a third one and possibly a second world title to come with it.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

