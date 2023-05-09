Look back at Rodtang’s picture-perfect elbow strike against Edgar Tabares

Undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon added another entry to his iconic highlight reel after elbowing Edgar Tabares into oblivion at ONE Fight Night 10.

The knockout was so nice, you got to see it twice. Luckily for us fans, ONE Championship posted a clip of ‘The Iron Man’s spectacular finish in his first fight on US soil.

Even ONE Championship’s head honcho himself, Chatri Sityodtong, was in awe of the Thai’s breathtaking performance:

“Too quick, too slick!,” the promotion’s Chairman and CEO wrote in the comment section.

Sityodtong even awarded Rodtang a massive $100,000 USD performance bonus.

Here are some of the best fan comments about Rodtang’s sickening KO win:

“wakandansavage: SAVAGE! 🔥 Did Rodtang take that first elbow or did he block it?

weeklymmapicks113: Rodtang has great fight IQ 🔥

zakariaadnani: The other guy kept spamming that counter thousands of times like if Tang was a newbie. Tang really did used it against him.”

The entire 1stBank Center in Colorado was on its feet when the fabled Thai destroyer entered the arena.

Not one to disappoint his new legion of American fans, Rodtang showcased what The Art of Eight Limbs is all about with another brutally satisfying performance.

As amazing as that finish was, Rodtang’s underrated fight IQ stood out the most.

In the first round, Edgar Tabares kept spamming that spinning elbow attack every time Rodtang caught one of his kicks.

The Jitmuangnon Gym star pupil took notice and knew what was coming, timing it perfectly in the second canto to give the challenger a taste of his own medicine.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full replay of this match, along with the entire blockbuster card, free of charge.

