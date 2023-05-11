Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants Superlek fight in Thailand

At ONE Fight Night 10, Rodtang Jitmuangnon did what he does best–put on another classic performance to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Competing at ONE Championship’s first-ever event in the United States, ‘The Iron Man’ put on a show for the fans at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, and the millions watching around the world.

With a stunning second-round knockout over Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, the dominant flyweight Muay Thai world champion racked up another title defense, a 14th successive win under striking rules in ONE, and a third spectacular highlight-reel finish.

This past weekend was the second outing of the year for the king of the division following his win over China’s Jiduo Yibu in January. But he was originally scheduled to compete once more in the last few months.

At ONE Fight Night 8, the Thai slugger was slated to face Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the latter’s flyweight kickboxing world championship in Singapore.

Unfortunately, he pulled out of the scheduled five-round bill due to an injury that he picked up during training.

After his victory over Tabares, though, the striking dynamite was asked about a rescheduled contest with Superlek, who was in attendance for the fights as a backup for the co-main event should any of the fighters pull out.

In his post-fight press conference, Rodtang spoke about his plans going forward and his preferred conditions for the fight with Superlek.

He said:

“I’m willing to fight anybody including Superlek, but I just think from a Thailand perspective that Superlek’s a Muay Thai athlete holding a kickboxing belt and I hold the Muay Thai belt. It’s just better for Thailand.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

North American fans can rewatch ‘The Iron Man’s’ masterful display against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 via the free replay on Prime Video.

