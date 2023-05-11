Rodtang expresses his gratitude for being part of ONE’s on-site U.S. debut

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was glowing with happiness when he made his U.S. debut at Friday’s event at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Fans have witnessed some of the best knockouts from ‘The Iron Man’ since he joined the ONE Championship roster, but the elbow knockout over Edgar Tabares genuinely took the cake.

Having had a few days to reflect upon his performance and his entire Colorado experience, Rodtang couldn’t help but express his gratitude for being a part of history in ONE Championship:

“Thank you America. Thank you. This was the best fight for me tonight. Thank you Boss Chatri for bringing me to this point and allowing me to show Muay Thai for everyone to know and love more. Hope we can meet again in America. thank you new life Muslim brothers🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

From the opening round, Rodtang Jitmuangnon looked fearless as he picked his opponent apart with his pace and volume. Tabares, who recently won the WBC Muay Thai international title, was unsurprisingly determined to defy the odds but his power was no match for the flyweight Muay Thai king.

He walked down his rival with crisp strikes from the outside, which was on full display throughout, until eventually catching Tabares with a stunning elbow to the face as the Mexican attempted one of his spinning elbows.

Tabares was unable to get back to his feet, forfeiting the battle in round two.

Watch the full replay of Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

