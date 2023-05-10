Rodtang Jitmuangnon looks back on Demetrious Johnson mixed rules fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon knew he would likely lose in his mixed-rules superfight with Demetrious Johnson, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fight one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport.

‘The Iron Man’ secured his 12th-straight win in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Taking on Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, Rodtang delivered another highlight-reel-worthy knockout, planting Tabares on the canvas with a brutal second-round elbow strike.

Following his win over Edgar Tabares, Rodtang spoke to members of the media at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event. There, ‘The Iron Man’ reminisced about his historic mixed-rules matchup with Demetrious Johnson at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

“DJ obviously is the greatest and so I’m a fan. So when they gave me the opportunity to fight DJ I said yes even though I thought I would lose. I really thought I was gonna lose because of the MMA. But I still, it goes down for me, win or lose, it was I guess an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to face the GOAT. I have nothing but love for DJ.”

Demetrious Johnson also walked away with a big win at ONE Fight Night 10, having closed out his trilogy with division rival Adriano Moraes in the evening’s main event. Johnson scored a unanimous decision victory after 25 hard-fought minutes to retain the ONE flyweight world title.

With rumors of Johnson hanging up his gloves for good swirling, fans are still waiting with bated breath to find out if we will see ‘Mighty Mouse’ back inside the Circle again.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

