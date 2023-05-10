Demetrious Johnson displays his personality with superhero pose after world title win

Fans are praising Demetrious Johnson after celebrating his latest win.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ‘Mighty Mouse’ ended the night by defending his ONE flyweight world championship in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes.

Once the official decision was announced, Johnson expressed his happiness with a superhero pose. ONE posted the video on Instagram with the caption saying:

“AND STILL! Demetrious Johnson 🇺🇸 earns a unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes to win the trilogy and retain his ONE Flyweight World Title 🐐 @mighty⁠”

The comment section featured fans showing support for Johnson, including some saying:

“The legend continues for the GOAT!”

“THATS WHY HES THE GOAT, THE GOATTT”

“And still too good! 🔥🐐”

"Forget Jonny bones forget Stipe forget Anderson Silva... This here is the real GOAT of MMA.”

Demetrious Johnson extended his promotional MMA record to 5-1 after winning at ONE Fight Night 10. Over the past few weeks, ‘Mighty Mouse’ teased his retirement from MMA. Luckily, he revealed that there is a chance he will defend his flyweight world championship again before stepping away.

If Johnson decides to fight again, his next world title challenger could be Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ emerged victorious in a matchup against rival Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10. Shortly after the main event, Akhmetov faced off with ‘Mighty Mouse’ for the first time inside the circle.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

