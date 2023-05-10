Rodtang gets an unreal pop from Denver crowd

Fans are overjoyed about the support given to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Fight Night 10.

'The Iron Man' is undoubtedly a massive superstar in Thailand. With that said, it was unclear how popular he was in North America before ONE held its first U.S. event in Colorado on May 5. After securing a second-round knockout against Edgar Tabares, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was overcome with emotions as the fans chanted his name.

ONE Championship posted a video on Instagram of the North American fans cheering for the Thai superstar. Fans filled the comment section with added praise, including some saying:

“love seeing him get love bro deserves all of it”

Instagram comment

“Im glad America finally knows who you are ❤️”

Instagram comment

“I love humble these fighters are not realizing the respect they have worldwide. I live in the USA and my bro in England sends me Rodtang clips. One Champ fighters are loved worldwide❤️❤️”

Instagram comment

“Legit tearing up during this”

Instagram comment

Rodtang’s win against Edgar Tabares extended his promotional Muay Thai record to 12-0. It didn’t take long for talks of his next fight to be discussed. Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa recently signed with ONE, and ‘The Iron Man’ wants that fight.

It’s unclear when the highly-anticipated matchup will take place. ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is targeting the Saitama Super Arena in Japan as the venue.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Poll : 0 votes