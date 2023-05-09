Rodtang Jitmuangnon thankful for opportunity to showcase Muay Thai in the U.S.

At ONE Fight Night 10, dominant flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defended his title in spectacular fashion on his debut in the United States.

With a second round finish over Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, the champ lived up to any and all expectations that the fans in the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado had.

Thanks to his success under the ONE Championship banner and his exciting fighting style that never fails to deliver highlights that blow up on social media, ‘The Iron Man’ has been able to transcend the sport of Muay Thai to become a huge name in combat sports.

Whilst he is already a huge star in Asia thanks to his success, this was his opportunity to put on a show in the U.S. in the flesh and make his mark, which he did in emphatic fashion.

With such a big spotlight on him, representing not just the Muay Thai divisions in ONE Championship but the entire sport and attempting to get the West more involved in this particular ruleset, you can always bank on Rodtang to deliver.

In his post-event press conference, he reflected on the moment and how he felt following the contest:

“I was really thrilled with the opportunity to fight in America and show the beauty of Muay Thai. I really want to elevate it as an art.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

In case you missed it the first time around, North American fans can rewatch the champ’s performance against Edgar Tabares and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card for free via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes