Rodtang vs. Takeru in the works for ONE Championship’s Japanese return

ONE Championship looks set to continue its insane wave of momentum in 2023.

While the promotion focuses its energy on ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, its first on-site event in the United States, ONE Championship is also eyeing a Japanese return with a headlining bout for the ages.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference that ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and multi-time K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa could meet in a historic match in Japan.

Segawa, who’s one of the greatest kickboxers of his generation, recently signed an exclusive deal with ONE Championship.

Sityodtong said a match between Segawa and Rodtang would easily trump the bout between Segawa and fellow Japanese superstar Tenshin Nasukawa in 2022.

“That is probably the biggest kickboxing fight in a few decades. Obviously, Tenshin and Takeru was a big fight, but I think Takeru and Rodtang is literally going to be the biggest fight in decades for kickboxing.”

Sityodtong added that the promotion could have Segawa go up against Rodtang at the cavernous Saitama Super Arena.

“It’s going to blow up the whole world. A hundred percent, we’re going to go to Japan with it. A hundred percent, it will be an amazing sell-out. We’re actually discussing maybe doing it at Saitama [Super Arena], a 20,000-seater.”

Before this dream match pushes through, though, Rodtang will first have to defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10.

Rodtang has held the gold since 2019 and is a perfect 13-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship.

Edgar Tabares, meanwhile, is making his promotional debut but the gutsy Mexican striker wants nothing more than to shock the world this Friday at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 streams live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

