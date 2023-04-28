Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa signs exclusive deal with ONE Championship

Japanese K-1 superstar Takeru Segawa has signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with global martial arts promotion ONE Championship.

Chatri Sityodtong, the Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, announced the massive development on his Facebook page.

“BREAKING NEWS: Japanese K1 Superstar Takeru Segawa has officially signed an exclusive multiple-fight deal with ONE! Without a doubt, ONE is home to the best of the best world champion fighters on the planet! Stay tuned for big news! LET’S GOOOOO!!! #WeAreONE," wrote Sityodtong on his post.

Segawa is a former K-1 super featherweight, featherweight, and super bantamweight world champion and is considered one of the greatest kickboxers in history. Apart from his world titles, the 31-year-old was also a K-1 World GP Super Bantamweight, Featherweight, and Super Featherweight World Grand Prix winner.

Takeru Segawa’s arrival in the stacked ONE Championship roster is certainly a seismic shift in the overall landscape of the global sports world. He’ll also have an immediate rival in ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang once called Takeru out after he found out that the Japanese superstar’s K-1 contract expired in late 2022. The Thai megastar even looked to start an immediate beef with Segawa with an Instagram post last year:

“I’m personally calling out @K1Takeru for a fight in ONE. If you do not answer my challenge, the fans will know why”

Just the thought of a showdown between the two generational strikers is already an exciting proposition, but Rodtang has some big business to take care of first in the United States.

Rodtang will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

