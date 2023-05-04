Rodtang vows to unleash all his weapons in United States debut

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is eager to prove to American fans that his massive hype is real. ‘The Iron Man’ has wreaked havoc in the Singapore-based promotion, going unbeaten in 13 striking-only matches inside the circle.

His infamous devil-may-care style in Asia has even reached the Western side of the globe and has now garnered quite the following in North America.

On May 5, in the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III spectacle, his American supporters will finally see Rodtang fight live and in the flesh for the first time at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The Thai destroyer will be looking to defend his flyweight throne for the fifth time against Mexican firecracker Edgar Tabares.

After teasing fans with some impressive pad work at the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference and open workout at Paramount Theater, Rodtang vowed to produce an epic performance worthy of his notorious reputation:

“This Friday, I’m bringing everything I got. You’re going to see all my weapons, everything I have. I hope you enjoy my style.”

“The Art of Eight Limbs”, of course, is arguably one of the most entertaining combat sports in the world. Rodtang takes it up a notch with his trademark chaotic style that earned him millions of fans around the world.

Aside from his world-class striking skills and godly durability, the Jitmuangnon gym star pupil brings forth a menacing swagger and keeps fans engaged with his endless theatrics.

While Edgar Tabares would love to clinch the biggest victory of his career at Cinco de Mayo, he’ll have to overcome a relentless juggernaut hellbent on destruction.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness this massive firefight free of charge, along with the rest of the stacked card.

