3 reasons why American fans will love Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is no longer Asia’s best-kept secret since his greatness has also reached the Western parts of the globe.

On May 5, inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, American fans will finally get to see ‘The Iron Man’ do his thing live and in the flesh at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Thai destroyer will be defending his 26 pounds of solid gold against gutsy challenger Edgar Tabares.

Arguably one of the most entertaining fighters in combat sports today, Rodtang has charged forward with his chaotic style en route to a commendable 13-0 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts inside the Circle.

His lone setback came at the hands of Demetrious Johnson last year in that historic mixed-rules match at ONE X. Even in defeat, he garnered a legion of new followers for his impressive performance.

With that said, let’s take a look at the three biggest reasons why Rodtang Jitmuangnon will receive the loudest cheers at ONE Fight Night 10.

The promotion’s monumental US on-site debut will broadcast free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

#3 He hits like a Mack truck

Ever wonder what sheer and unadulterated power looks like? Just watch Rodtang fight and marvel at the Thai’s destructive nature.

The 25-year-old puts full power on every strike he throws, and loves to figure in absolute brawls.

A true master of “The Art of Eight Limbs”, the Jitmuangnon Gym star pupil is capable of generating ridiculous power from all sorts of crazy angles.

Rodtang’s primal savagery was on full display in his rematch with Jonathan Haggerty at ONE: A New Tomorrow in 2020.

He picked the Brit apart with his relentless pressure and went absolute ham with body shots to secure the victory.

#2 He toys with his opponents with mental warfare

Aside from his freakish physical attributes, another thing that makes Rodtang must-see TV is his fight antics.

His entrances alone are a spectacle in itself, but the Pattalung native takes it up a notch by playing mind games with his opponents.

It’s not enough that Rodtang will school you with his skills, he’s also going to make you look bad while he’s at it.

The flyweight Muay Thai king truly enjoys himself each fight, usually goading his foes to trade with him using his endless taunts.

An absolute crowd-pleaser, Rodtang also keeps the fans engaged, which should no doubt make him popular with a passionate American audience in attendance.

#1 His indestructible chin is the stuff of legend

One of the most basic fundamentals in combat sports is the ability to hit hard without getting hit in return.

While Rodtang certainly ticks the first box, he also likes to laugh in the face of danger by purposely eating hard shots using his legendary chin.

It’s not every day you see a world-class fighter drop his guard and willingly absorb enough punishment that could knock out an elephant.

Adding insult to injury, Rodtang would destroy his opponents’ morale by dancing in their faces after taking their best shots.

‘The Iron Man’ truly lives up to his nickname, and that unworldly chin of his has stood the test of time.

For sure, American fans will go bonkers upon witnessing just how indestructible Rodtang truly is.

