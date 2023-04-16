WATCH: Epic finish between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang from ONE X

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is ready to enter 29th career fight as a professional mixed martial artist next month, when he faces former divisional king and rival ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes in a highly anticipated trilogy bout.

The 36-year-old veteran fighter out of Kirkland, Washington, is widely considered one of, if not the greatest to ever do it in MMA. He will be looking to put together another spectacular performance as he winds down his career.

Johnson and Moraes will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 10, a sold-out event that will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5. It is ONE Championship’s first-ever on-ground event in the U.S., which will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

ONE Championship recently posted a clip on its official Instagram account of Johnson breaking down his finish over ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon at ONE X last year.

Catch the clip below:

“I remember him [Rodtang]ujust coming across the cage, and I’m like, ‘He don’t give two s*****’ I cracked him, and he didn’t move. He kept on coming. I was like, ‘I can’t knock you out,I’m not going to keep on trying.'”

Johnson and Rodtang battled in a special mixed rules fight, with the first and third rounds being contested under Muay Thai rules, while the second and third rounds were under MMA rules.

However, after Johnson survived Rodtang’s early onslaught in the first stanza, the veteran MMA fighter quickly moved to take ‘The Iron Man’ down in the second round and proceeded to choke him out.

Johnson won the fight via rear-naked choke and then went on to defeat Adriano Moraes to capture the flyweight belt months later.

