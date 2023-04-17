Look back on Rodtang’s vicious beatdown of Jacob Smith ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most savage strikers on the planet. He proved as much in his fight against the United Kingdom’s Jacob Smith a while back.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar showed fans just how tough he is in this fight with a scintillating performance, putting a beatdown on Smith while at the same time showcasing his incredible toughness.

ONE Championship recently posted a YouTube video of this fight heading into Rodtang’s next appearance in the circle next month. ‘The Iron Man’ will make a beeline to Colorado for the promotion’s first-ever on-ground event in the U.S.

Witness Rodtang’s fast hands and thunderous kicks as he electrifies the crowd with his fan-friendly fighting style. But what surprised fans even more was his ability to absorb damage. Watch how the Thai warrior walks through the line of fire, even goading Smith to land some free shots on his face.

Watch the video here:

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5. It will stream live and absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

American fans have definitely been enamored by Rodtang’s performance over the past couple of years, so to see him fight live is going to be a treat.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the action at ONE Fight Night 10, as we deliver you news straight from Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes