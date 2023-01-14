Rodtang Jitmuangnon strapped on 8oz gloves for the second time in his ONE Championship career on Friday night. Taking on Jiduo Yibu, ‘The Iron Man’ has his sights set on a flyweight kickboxing title with a win over the dangerous Chinese striker at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon came out aggressive early on, throwing a massive left hand that immediately backed up Yibu. Utilizing his lateral movement, Yibu was able to stay out of danger in the early going. Establishing the jab and push kicks, Rodtang's opponent desperately tried to create space as the Thai's signature style was on full display.

‘The Iron Man’ was able to score a knockdown late in the opening round with a solid right hand, but Yibu answered the count and made it to the second round. It was more of the same from Rodtang in the second as he continued to move forward, practically bullying Yibu through the first 10 minutes of the match.

The final five minutes of the bout saw little change as Rodtang continued his domination throughout the round, leaving Yibu with little opportunity to get his own offense rolling. After a full 15 minutes, ‘The Iron Man’ walked away with a decisive decision victory.

Official Result: Rodtang Jimuangnon def. Jiduo Yibu via unanimous decision

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready for a flyweight kickboxing world title fight

At ONE Fight Night 6, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon scored his 270th career victory with another dominant performance against Chinese striker Jiduo Yibu. Following his win, Rodtang spoke with Mitch Chilson inside the circle to discuss his latest performance:

“I’ve never been as excited as when I fight in Thailand. When I come back home, I’ve been all around the world, but this is where I feel the most pressure."

He added:

“I would like to thank all the people who supported me the fans and people who made this possible.”

As far as what comes next for the flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang has his sights set on becoming a two-sport titleholder. With the flyweight kickboxing title on the line later in the evening,

‘The Iron Man’ intends on challenging the winner later this year, whether that be Daniel Puertas or Superlek Kiatmoo9:

“I will try to get the kickboxing belt next.”

Rodtang said before exiting the circle with another win on his record.

