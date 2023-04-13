Why Rodtang will retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares

Combat sports have always had their mythical figures - fighters who are so far and away from their peers that they have earned legendary status.

One such star is Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion captivated the viewing public with his insane offense and even crazier resilience. Rodtang has held his world title since 2019 and has never looked in danger of losing it any time he’s defended it in the Circle.

After wreaking havoc in the division, Rodtang will now welcome Edgar Tabares to ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States. The Thai megastar will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center.

The entire card will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Pieces have been written about Rodtang’s lengthy world title reign, but this one will look at why Rodtang is leaving Colorado with the gold still on his person.

#3. Incredible durability

Rodtang is 13-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship. The 25-year-old has an incredible chin that can absorb insurmountable amounts of damage as well as dish out critical hits to his opponent’s psyche.

There’s no move more demoralizing in the striking arts than to see Rodtang just shake off combinations that would’ve taken the consciousness out of any fighter, let alone any human being.

Though he’s taken more of a cerebral approach in his recent fights compared to his early days in the promotion, ’The Iron Man' has very much established a style befitting of his nickname.

His past three fights have also seen him completely dominate the competition, including ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4.

While fighting a fellow world champion is always a tough task, Rodtang showed Lasiri why he’s already achieved legendary status several years before he even turns 30.

Rodtang gladly took Lasiri’s offense before blasting his flurries that had the Italian star dumbfounded in every sequence. Rodtang even took the time to taunt Lasiri for a perceived lack of aggression from the challenger.

#2. Insane forward pressure

While his endurance has given him global acclaim, the same emphasis should be put on Rodtang’s blinding offense.

Rodtang has only one speed when it comes to fights and that is full-throttle pedal-to-the-metal insanity.

‘The Iron Man’ is an electrifying striker who combines every possible strike ONE Championship allows in its Muay Thai and kickboxing matches. He can also change levels rapidly, leaving his opponents puzzled in every exchange.

His world title defense against former flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty perfectly at ONE: A New Tomorrow summed up just how volatile Rodtang is during fights.

The rematch against Haggerty was supposed to go the full five rounds, but Rodtang needed just three to stop the British star.

Rodtang looked like a man possessed in the third round and stalked Haggerty across the ring looking for that decisive flurry that would put an end to the proceedings. Rodtang scored the first knockdown of the round when he battered Haggerty’s mid-section with sickening hooks that had the Bangkok crowd off its feet.

He then sent Haggerty down for the second time with a couple of stiff shots to the end that further put his hometown crowd into a frenzy. Less than 15 seconds in and Rodtang had the audience going mental.

Rodtang plastered Haggerty again with devastating body hooks, ultimately putting an end to their rivalry.

#1. Championship experience

This is in no way a knock to Edgar Tabares, but Rodtang’s resume is already up there with the legends that made Muay Thai what it is today.

Rodtang owns an absurd record of 270-42-10 and is a perfect 5-0 in his world title matches in ONE Championship.

His list of victims in his world title matches includes Haggerty, a man he’s already beaten twice, Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, and most recently Lasiri.

While it can be argued that both Haggerty and Goncalves gave Rodtang a run for his money, the world champion’s dominance over his challengers has been an undeniable fact that has been established several times over.

Heading into his sixth world title fight, Rodtang is riding a huge wave of momentum that might just slam full force down Tabares’ way in Colorado.

