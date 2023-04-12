Rodtang shows tenacity during wrestling bit with one of his students

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is having the best time of his life, teaching Muay Thai to the next generation of fighters.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is enjoying his tour of the US before he makes his American debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

In one of his rounds, Rodtang stopped to inspire the next generation with his expansive knowledge of the sport. During the seminar, the world champion agreed to friendly wrestle one of the biggest guys in the gym to amuse his students.

He prefaced the footage on Instagram by saying:

“Just fighting, no matter how big or small, is not an obstacle.👊🏻👊🏻🇺🇸.”

Check out the hilarious clip below:

‘The Iron Man’ is set to defend his belt once again against a new Mexican challenger, Edgar Tabares, at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Although there’s a lot of mystery surrounding Tabares’ skillsets, he owns an incredible record of 32-1-5 and was voted the WBC Muay Thai Mexican Fighter of the Year award in 2020.

As for ‘The Iron Man,’ he needs no introduction. He’s one of the most prolific Muay Thai strikers in the world with a ridiculous record of 270-42-10.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

