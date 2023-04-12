Rodtang ‘glad and honored’ for opportunity to fight in the U.S.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is honored to fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

On May 5, ONE Championship is taking a trip to Colorado for its first event on North American soil. The fight card is stacked with superstars, including Rodtang, who is defending his flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Edgar Tabares in the co-main event.

During an interview with ONE, ‘The Iron Man’ had this to say about the opportunity to fight in the U.S.:

“I’m glad and honored to receive this chance from ONE Championship to fight in the USA. It’s a dream of all the boxers who want to be elevated to the international level.”

Rodtang last fought in January, defeating Jiduo Yibu to earn a flyweight kickboxing title shot. Unfortunately, the Thai superstar pulled out of the kickboxing world championship bout against Superlek due to an undisclosed injury. ‘The Iron Man’ now returns to the flyweight Muay Thai division, where he’s won all 11 appearances in the Circle.

Rodtang will take on promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares, a former WBC international Muay Thai champion. The Mexican-born fighter has a difficult mountain to climb on May 5, but he shouldn’t be overlooked.

The flyweight Muay Thai matchup will be one of three world championships going down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. In the main event, Demetrious Johnson will put his flyweight MMA world championship on the line in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes. Earlier in the night, Mikey Musumeci will defend his flyweight submission grappling world title against Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

