Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang feature in ONE Championship’s ONE Fight Night 10 hype video

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video is stacked with talent. That's highlighted by superstars Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, both of whom are featured in the event's hype video.

'Mighty Mouse' is slated to bring a conclusion to his rivalry with Adriano Moraes, as the pair will battle it out for Johnson’s ONE flyweight world title in the main event slot.

Meanwhile, Rodtang will attempt to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Mexico's Edgar Tabares in the co-headliner.

Check out the hype video for ONE Fight Night 10 below:

Demetrious Johnson shares the reason for his consistency, plans to blow the roof off in next fight

The 36-year-old American legend has been competing at the highest level for many years. He recently shared how he has been able to maintain his consistency, stating on Instagram:

“As you get older, I believe, you take care of your body, you have good nutrition, don’t do drugs. You grow with your skills and your knowledge. Now, I understand how my body works. How to apply my style of fighting towards pretty much anybody out there. 9 times out 10, I’m gonna be the smaller guy in the fight. I’ve accepted that, and I think once you accept something, it makes you even better.”

'Mighty Mouse' also told fightTIPS:

“My main goal for that fight is to blow the f*cking roof off on that fight. I want people to keep saying, ‘I want to see you fight, I want to see you fight,’ whether I’m the champion or not, that's always my goal.” [5:33 onwards]

'Mighty Mouse' is 5-1 under ONE's banner, with wins over Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, Danny Kingad, Rodtang, and of course, Adriano Moraes.

The current ONE flyweight world champion’s success in the UFC has carried over seamlessly into ONE Championship, despite being in the latter stages of his career.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Demetrious Johnson attempt to defend his flyweight world title against familiar foe Adriano Moraes, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

