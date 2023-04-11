Rodtang says he doesn’t view himself as ‘unbeatable’

While he has been nearly unstoppable on his ONE Championship journey to date, Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is far from considering himself unbeatable. Instead, he is more about putting in the work and giving it all every time he competes.

Such a mindset has propelled ‘The Iron Man’ to great heights in five years with the promotion, which has seen him win 13 of his 14 fights so far, become a world champion in August 2019, successfully defend his title four times, and grow into a true global champion of the sport of Muay Thai.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Rodtang shared that the success he has been enjoying is a product of making a conscious effort to be the best that he can be in what he does:

“I don’t see myself as an unbeatable superstar. Not at all. I just want to put my all into fighting and do my best in showing who I am. That’s all.”

Rodtang’s best is once again to be tested on May 5 as he defends the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title for a fifth time at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States.

The celebrated Thai striker will face off against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the co-headlining fight for the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground U.S. event, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The last time Rodtang defended his world title was last November against ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph ‘The Hurricane' Lasiri. He won by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be the second outing of ‘The Iron Man’ this year after taking on and defeating China’s Jiduo Yibu in January in a catchweight kickboxing showdown.

Out to dethrone the Thai champion in the landmark ONE U.S. show is Edgar Tabares, who is Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai International Champion.

Tabares is expecting the going to be tough in his attempt to seize the flyweight Muay Thai gold but remains undeterred, seeking to ride on his never-say-die attitude and aggressive style of fighting to succeed.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

