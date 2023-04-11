Nong-O has ‘no problem’ fighting Thai countryman Rodtang

Nong-O Hama is game for a super fight with fellow ONE Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Nong-O is scheduled to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. Should he score his 266th career win on April 21, the 36-year-old Thai sensation could be looking at a potential champion vs. champion showdown with countryman Rodtang.

Discussing the possibility of a showdown against ‘The Iron Man’ with ONE Championship, Nong-O said:

“I heard the news that Rodtang wants to put on some weight and move up a division. I have no problem at all with fighting him.”

Since signing with the promotion in 2018, Nong-O has scored 10 straight victories and is yet to taste defeat inside the Circle.

Nong-O has only improved with age, scoring an incredible five-straight knockout against some of the best strikers in the world, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam Harrison, and most recently, Alaverdi Ramazanov. He will look to add another big name to his hit list when he meets Jonathan Haggerty later this month.

As Nong-O marches toward his next appearance at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Rodtang is preparing for his own ONE world title defense next month.

‘The Iron Man’ is slated to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, the promotion’s highly anticipated U.S. debut.

If both fighters emerge victorious in their respective bouts, it will bring fans one step closer to seeing the two combat sports icons meeting inside the Circle. With a combined 535 wins between them, Nong-O vs. Rodtang would, without a doubt, be one of the biggest fights in Muay Thai history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch both Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in action live and for free in U.S. primetime.

Poll : 0 votes