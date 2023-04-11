Rodtang's most vicious wins in ONE Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s entire run in ONE Championship looks like a collection of highlight reel moments that will be played for years on end.

The Thai dynamo is entertainment personified, from his walk to the cage or ring to his fights themselves. If he’s on the card, it’s guaranteed that his match will probably be the most exciting one of the night.

Rodtang is a perfect 13-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in the promotion, and he could bolster that perfection when he defends the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 at 1stBank Center.

The historic card is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States and will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Before he heads to Colorado, let’s look back at the three bouts that perfectly encapsulated ‘The Iron Man’s’ fierce demeanor.

#3. Jacob Smith (ONE 157, May 2022)

Rodtang firmly established his reputation as arguably the most dangerous fighter in ONE Championship the moment he took on Jacob Smith at ONE 157 in May 2022.

Coming off his mixed-rules bout against ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, the Thai megastar put on one of his most dominant performances inside the circle.

Rodtang was on fire for the entire three rounds Smith that stood in front of him, launching everything from blinding flurries to stunning one-hitters.

The whole fight looked like a formality with the way Rodtang performed en route to the one-sided unanimous decision win.

#2. Joseph Lasiri (ONE on Prime Video 4, November 2022)

Just six months after his beatdown of Smith, Rodtang was back inside the circle to defend the ONE flyweight world title against fellow world champion Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Lasiri, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, looked to be a formidable foe but became just another victim to ‘The Iron Man’s’ cannon blasters.

Apart from his vicious offense, Rodtang also showed his entertaining style that gave him such a cult following among fight fans.

The 25-year-old from Bangkok would first throw the most powerful shots down Lasiri’s way, before taunting the Italian star to hit him harder in their exchanges.

Though Lasiri did eventually put on a valiant showing, it was clear that the match firmly belonged to Rodtang as he walked off the circle with the unanimous decision win and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

#1. Jonathan Haggerty II (ONE: A New Tomorrow: January 2020)

While their first match had some doubts, their second one proved to be the complete opposite.

Rodtang took the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from Jonathan Haggerty in their first meeting at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019. Though it ended up being a unanimous decision win for ‘The Iron Man’, there were still those who believed Haggerty had done more than enough to retain the gold.

They ultimately settled the issue at ONE: A New Tomorrow right in front of Rodtang’s hometown fans in Bangkok.

Buoyed by the deafening crowd support, Rodtang knew that he had to deliver something special. And deliver something special he did.

Rodtang looked like a man possessed in the rematch as he proceeded to put on one of the most inspiring sequences he’s ever had in ONE Championship.

Once the third round rolled out, the hometown hero knew he had the momentum to finish things off and he did just that. Rodtang hunted Haggerty down throughout the period and repeatedly went to the ‘The General’s’ midsection.

Despite Haggerty’s desire to exchange, it was evident that Rodtang was in a space of his own. After sending the British star to the canvas for the second time in the third round, Rodtang finished off the match with a sickening hook to the liver for the knockout finish.

