ONE Fight Night 10 preview and predictions: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Edgar Tabares

Fans have clamored for it and now it’s a sure reality.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally make his US debut to take on Mexican star Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The card is a historic one for ONE Championship since it will be the first time that the promotion stages an on-site event in the United States, and it didn’t pull its punches.

Rodtang’s defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Tabares is just one of the three world title fights that will take place this Friday, May 5, at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

A true fan favorite, Rodtang will surely put on a show in front of American fans against an equally fierce competitor. Tabares is a WBC International champion who will stop at nothing to get that career-defining win against the Thai megastar.

As always, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team has put on their thinking caps and carefully analyzed this marquee match-up.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s fifth Amazon card of the year and the entire card will be shown live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ben Imperial: Rodtang via Knockout (body shot) in mid-third round

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been practically unbeatable in his all-striking run in ONE Championship, and I don't see it ending anytime soon. Of course, we saw how Jonathan Haggerty snapped Nong-O's streak in his last outing, which just goes to show that anything can happen with 4-oz gloves. However, it's exactly that same match that will keep Rodtang on his toes and not underestimate Edgar Tabares.

The compounded factors of fighting in the US for the first time, wanting to prove he's better than Haggerty by claiming a knockout as well, and news about Takeru Segawa's arrival in ONE Championship all point to a spectacular Rodtang win.

Mike Murillo: Rodtang by KO in the third round

American fight fans should expect an explosive contest when Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares on ONE Championship’s landmark U.S. show later this week.

Both ultra-aggressive and equally determined to make a good impression in their marquee showdown, it’s going to be a barnburner through and through.

However, as much as I expect Mexican standout Tabares to put up a solid fight, Rodtang’s status as arguably the best in the sport right now, if not all time, cannot be ignored.

As a striker, ‘The Iron Man’ is a cut above the rest and his undefeated record in striking-only fights in ONE Championship speaks for itself. I don't see that record being blemished at ONE Fight Night 10.

I see Rodtang winning in the third round, knocking out Tabares with telling blows, a direct result of the punishment I expect him to receive from the Thai superstar in the first two rounds of the contest.

Do I see Tabares hurting Rodtang? Sure. But I don't know if it will be enough to carry him over the hump, so to speak, and fashion out a big-time upset.

But just the same, I’m expecting a fun and engaging fight.

Ted Razon: Rodtang by 4th round TKO

American fans certainly can’t wait to witness Rodtang fight live, and I believe he will deliver like he always does, especially on this grand stage.

‘The Iron Man’s' chaotic style will be greatly appreciated by this action-hungry crowd. With the full support of an entire arena, I expect Rodtang to be at his best.

While we can’t judge Edgar Tabares’ body of work since this will be his promotional debut, I expect him to fight with nothing to lose. After all, he’s also a WBC Muay Thai world champion and has the skills to give Rodtang a great fight. Plus, he comes from a proud line of Mexican fighters who always leave everything on the line.

If Tabares pulls this off, it might even be a bigger upset than when Jonathan Haggerty dethroned Nong-O last month.

Sadly, I don’t see it happening. Rodtang will once again absorb his best shots using that indestructible chin. I see him breaking the challenger’s spirit by round 4 and leaving the arena with the gold still draped on his shoulders.

Vince Richards: Rodtang by 3rd round KO

This is in no way a knock against Edgar Tabares, but Rodtang is just a different beast when he’s laced up the gloves.

Rodtang is ‘The Iron Man’ for several reasons and he’s taken that nickname to a tee. The Thai megastar is a vicious striker who charges forward every second of the match.

While it may be a dangerous game to constantly push forward, Rodtang has in his possession an Adamantium chin that no opponent has yet to challenge.

I’m sure Tabares will have the heart and the tenacity to give Rodtang a good fight, and maybe get some offense in, but Rodtang is an unkillable force that no fighter has solved yet.

I see Rodtang taking this one by knockout in the third round, and it won’t matter which of his eight limbs he uses.

