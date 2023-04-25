Edgar Tabares needed his wife’s approval to fight Rodtang

Edgar Tabares had to get clearance from his wife before accepting a ONE world title opportunity against ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Mexican-born Edgar Tabares will make his ONE Championship debut on May 5 when the promotion makes its long-awaited debut in the United States for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Featuring in the co-main event of the evening, Tabares will challenge reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang.

Less than two weeks away from the biggest fight of his career, Tabares spoke with the South China Morning Post to discuss how his matchup with ‘The Iron Man’ came about:

“I was fighting for WBC for a long time and I became the first Mexican who won the WBC International championship,” Tabares said. “With ONE’s arrival in the USA, they were finding the very best fighters in America and when they saw my name in the rankings in the WBC Muay Thai, they saw that I was the WBC International champion. They called me they told me ‘Hey do you want to fight with Rodtang’ and I said ‘oh my God, I don’t know. Let me ask my wife.’”

Watch the interview below:

Edgar Tabares is Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai international champion. Adding to his success, the 28-year-old standout already manages his own gym, Kings and Priests Muay Thai. On May 5, he’ll attempt to add a ONE world title to his already impressive accolades.

Standing in his way will be one of the greatest strikers alive. Rodtang Jitmuangnon has reigned over the flyweight Muay Thai division with not one, but two iron fists for the last five years, amassing an impressive 11-0 record in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

