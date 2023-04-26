Rodtang and Superbon goof around during training session

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn are two of the most lethal strikers in the world today. This doesn't mean, however, that they can't be absolute goofballs from time to time.

In fact, the two never miss a chance to play around every time they see each other in the gym. In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, we saw the two Thai superstars jokingly test each other's impact resistance.

Here's the video:

"A couple of powerhouses 😂 Brace yourself for a wild showdown when Rodtang defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! 🔥 Who will come out on top? 🤔 @rodtang_jimungnon @superbon_banchamek"

It's absolute comedic gold when these two get together.

It may surprise some, but goofing around in the gym is quite common among Thai athletes. Thai fighters fight a lot every year (often more than a few times a month) and so they always spar light and playful. Going intense every time will exhaust their minds and body.

Jokes aside, this short clip shows us why these two legends are so revered today.

Rodtang, who is two weight classes below Superbon, proved that he is indeed 'The Iron Man' by taking a better gut shot. Superbon, on the other hand, showed the otherworldly dexterity and control he has on his legs. He hit his friend with a full-on head kick without hurting him.

In less than two weeks' time, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will make his US debut by defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexico's Edgar Tabares. The event will be ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil.

Aside from the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title bout, the event will also feature two other world title fights.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will defend his belt against Yemeni BJJ blackbelt Osamah Almarwai. In the main event, ONE flyweight world champion and MMA great Demetrious Johnson will face his rival Adriano Moraes for the third time in a trilogy bout for the ages.

ONE Fight Night 10 airs live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event broadcasts live on May 5 and is free to watch on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes